ICC World Cup 2023: Harsha Bhogle shows concerns over Pakistan’s spin attack

Bhogle emphasized Shaheen’s importance for Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Bhogle recommended starting with Imam and Abdullah as openers.

Bhogle expressed concerns about Pakistan’s spin bowling effectiveness.

Prior to the ICC World Cup 2023, renowned Indian analyst Harsha Bhogle thought that pacer Shaheen Afridi would be more crucial to Pakistan than captain Babar Azam.

Shaheen’s capacity to take wickets with the new ball, according to Bhogle, sets the tone for Pakistan.

“Shaheen Afridi in some way is probably even more important than Babar Azam to their chances because when he’s not taking wickets in the first ten overs, you saw in the Asia Cup what happens. If Pakistan doesn’t get wickets in the powerplay, they suddenly look a much flatter bowling side. With South Africa we talked about missing Anrich Nortje, I think Naseem Shah is a big, big miss,” Bhogle said.

“They need their spinners to do well. I think story for Pakistan will be can they get their openers playing well and can they get their spinners to bowl well in the middle overs,” he added.

In addition, Bhogle encouraged Pakistan to start with Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique because to Fakhar Zaman’s subpar performance.

“They have the issue with Fakhar Zaman but I actually believe they’ve stumbled onto their best opening combination. Imam has done really well off late but how could they not be playing a player who’s so visibly gifted like Abdullah Shafique,” he said.

“So if Abdullah Shafiq and Imam ul Haq are consistently given them starts then suddenly Babar becomes a different player but there’s no doubt at all, if Pakistan have to make an impact, Babar Azam has to have a big World Cup,” he further stated.

Bhogle was worried about Pakistan’s middle order and available spin bowling, though.

“Their middle order is a little iffy. I know Rizwan is around and Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel; they are good players. Can you rely on them to win a World Cup? We’ll wait and see. If they do that’s great for Pakistan. They do bat deep because each of the three spinners that’s picked can bat I think Shadab is a really good batter down that order; Nawaz can bat. Usama Mir, if he’s a leggie he can bat but that is where their problem starts,” he said.

“You normally look at Pakistan and say wow what a good bowling side, but the spinners are not delivering for them in the middle overs,” he concluded.

It should be noted that the Pakistani team arrived in Hyderabad, India on Wednesday from Dubai in order to take part in the major event.

Additionally, they participated in one warm-up match, which they lost on Friday to New Zealand by a score of 5 wickets.

The Green Shirts will take on Australia on October 3 in their second exhibition game before facing the Netherlands on October 6 to kick off their World Cup campaign.

