ICC World Cup 2023: India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

Rohit Sharma century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

Sharma breaks Gayle’s record for most international sixes.

Sharma scores 7th World Cup century, surpassing Tendulkar.

In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India secured an impressive victory over Afghanistan, winning by eight wickets in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

The star of the match was India’s opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, whose scintillating innings of 131 runs off just 84 deliveries proved to be the difference-maker. Sharma’s remarkable performance included 16 fours and five sixes, helping India chase down the target of 273 runs in just 35 overs.

Rohit Sharma provided his team with a blazing start, completing his half-century in just 30 balls as India reached 94-0 in the first 10 overs of their innings. His partner, Ishan Kishan, played a significant role by contributing 47 runs before falling to Rashid Khan’s googly. However, Rohit Sharma continued his dominance, well-supported by Virat Kohli, who added 55 runs to the total before being dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Sharma’s remarkable innings was not just a match-winning effort but also a record-breaking one. He surpassed West Indies’ Chris Gayle to become the player with the most international cricket sixes, tallying 555. Furthermore, Sharma secured his place in the record books by notching his seventh century in World Cup matches, overtaking cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He achieved this feat in just his 19th World Cup innings, while Tendulkar had taken 44 innings to score six centuries.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 273 runs, largely thanks to a 121-run partnership between their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who contributed 80 runs, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored 62. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, finishing with figures of 4-39 in his 10 overs, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya took two important wickets.

The victory has significantly improved India’s net run rate and set the stage for a much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. Pakistan enters the match with high spirits, having recently recorded the biggest chase in World Cup history against Sri Lanka. With both teams in great form, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this exciting showdown.

