Edition: English
Edition: English

ICC World Cup 2023: India on the toss and elected to field first

India on the toss and elected to field first

In the high-octane encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023, India decided to field first against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

It is to be noted that both teams are in top form as they won both of their opening games.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

India

