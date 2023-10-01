ICC World Cup 2023 India Schedule: Venue & Match timing

India will begin their ICC World Cup 2203 campaign against Australai on Oct 8

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

India have won two World Cup titles, in 1983 and then in 2011.

India ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

(All times are in PST)

Warm-up matches

September 30 – vs England in Guwahati – 01:30 pm (Ended without result)

October 3 – vs Netherland in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 8 – vs Australia in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 11 – vs Afghanistan in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 14 – vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad – 01:30 pm

October 19 – vs Bangladesh in Pune – 01:30 pm

October 22 – vs New Zealand in Dharamsala – 01:30 pm

October 29 – vs England in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

November 2 – vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai – 01:30 pm

November 5 – vs South Africa Kolkata – 01:30 pm

November 12 – vs Netherlands in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

