ICC World Cup 2023: India top points table after defeating Pakistan

India leads ICC World Cup 2023 after beating Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (48) starred in the win.

India bowlers limited Pakistan to 191 runs, securing their eighth World Cup victory. Advertisement

India claimed the top spot in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table by convincingly defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on a Saturday.

With a perfect record of three wins in three matches, the home team continued to showcase their excellent form and maintained a positive net run rate (NRR) of 1.821.

The Indian team comfortably achieved the target of 192 runs, finishing with 118 balls to spare in the 31st over. This was made possible by a dominant batting performance from their captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Here is how the points table looks after India’s third win in the tournament:

Rohit Sharma once again displayed his batting prowess, scoring the highest for the winning team with 86 runs from 63 balls, including 12 boundaries, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 48 runs from 60 balls.

This victory marked India’s eighth consecutive win against their arch-rivals in World Cup history, a record achievement.

Whether it was in bowling or batting, the day belonged to the Indian team. In the first innings, their pacers dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup, limiting them to a total of 191 runs. All five key bowlers for India, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, took two wickets each.

Apart from Babar Azam (50), Mohammad Rizwan (49), Imam-ul-Haq (36), and Abdullah Shafique (20), the rest of the Pakistani batsmen failed to put up significant resistance, leading to their entire team being dismissed for just 191 runs.

Despite being at 155-2, the Men in Green experienced a substantial collapse, losing eight wickets for a mere 36 runs. Pakistan’s middle-order, including Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan, couldn’t manage to score in double digits.

