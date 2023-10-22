ICC World Cup 2023: India won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand

India won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand

India won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in the 21st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

The Men in Blue and the Kiwis both have not lost any match so far.

New Zealand stands at the top of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.923, while India follows the Kiwis with as many points and a net run rate of +1.659.

Playing XIs

New Zealand did not make any changes to their Playing XI since their last match against Afghanistan which they won by 149 runs.

On the other hand, India made two changes by bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Shami. in place of Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

Here are the complete playing XIs,

New Zealand

Devon COnvey, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Shiraj.

