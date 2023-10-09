ICC World Cup 2023: India’s Subhman Gill to miss another match

Gill will miss the match against Afghanistan.

India will play against Afghanistan on October 11.

Men in Blues will play against Pakistan on October 14.

Star batter Subhman Gill has been absent from India’s ICC World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia. He is most likely to miss the next match against Afghanistan.

It was reported earlier that Gill has been diagnosed with dengue. He will not travel with the rest of the team to Delhi and “will stay back in Chennai and be under the supervision of the medical team,” the BCCI said.

Two days out from the Australia game, head coach Rahul Dravid said, “He [Gill] is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that’s a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We’ve got 36 hours to go, so we’ll see how that goes. We’ll wait to take a decision at the last minute we possibly can.”

But Gill could not recover in time. “We waited till today morning and he couldn’t recover,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss against Australia.

Ishan Kishan has been called in place of Gill. He opened alongside the skipper Rohit Sharma. But he did not make any impact as he was sent back to the pavilion by left-arm bowler Mitchell Starc.

Gill is the leading run-scorer for India for the current year as he scored 1230 runs so far in ODIs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

The right-hand batter has scored two centuries in his last four matches.

The Men in Blues will travel to Ahmedabad for their fixture against the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 after playing against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

