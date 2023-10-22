ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli stars as India beat New Zealand in thriller

India unbeaten, defeats New Zealand by 4 wickets.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli key to Indian win.

Daryl Mitchell’s 130, Mohammad Shami’s 5-wicket haul in thrilling match.

India continued to showcase their dominant form, securing a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in a crucial encounter. The win solidifies India’s status as the only undefeated team in the World Cup 2023.

Chasing a target of 274 runs, Indian opener Rohit Sharma delivered a blistering start, taking India to 63-0 within the first 10 overs. While Sharma fell short of completing his half-century, losing his wicket at 46 runs to Lockie Ferguson, the 36-year-old’s explosive innings had set the stage, putting India ahead of the required run rate.

Sharma’s early onslaught paved the way for partnerships and adaptability, which was expertly demonstrated by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli anchored the innings with a well-executed 95 runs, ensuring India’s fifth win in the tournament. He found valuable support from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, the latter contributing a vital 78 runs to the partnership.

Despite some excellent performances by Indian batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav was unfortunate to be run out for just two runs.

In their innings, New Zealand faced early setbacks, losing two wickets for just 19 runs. However, a remarkable 159-run partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell revived the Black Caps, who initially struggled against the Indian bowling attack.

As wickets continued to fall at intervals, Daryl Mitchell emerged as the savior for New Zealand, scoring a magnificent 130 off 127 balls. His valiant efforts propelled the Kiwis to a competitive total of 273 runs.

The standout bowler for India was Mohammad Shami, who marked his first appearance in this World Cup with an impressive five-wicket haul, ending with figures of 5-54.

With this victory, India maintains its flawless record in the tournament and gears up for a crucial clash with the struggling English side in Lucknow. New Zealand, on the other hand, will face Australia in their next match in Dharamshala on October 28.

The thrilling contest at Dharamshala reaffirms India’s prowess in the World Cup 2023, setting the stage for more exciting encounters in the days to come.

