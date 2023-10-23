ICC World Cup 2023: Late overs boundraies from Iftikhar, Shabad helped post a target of 283

Pakistan scored 282 runs and lost 7 wickets.

Shafique scored 58 rus from 75 balls.

Noor bagged 3 wickets.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

After a slow start, Pakistani openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, boosted the score as they put up the first wicket partnership of 56 runs for the first wicket. (Watch here) However, the partnership was broken after Haq was dismissed by Azamtullah Omarzai off Naveen-ul-Haq. The left-arm batter managed to score only 17 runs from 22 balls with 2 fours included.

Abdullah Shafique played a blistering inning of 58 runs from 75 balls, which included 4 fours and 2 sixes. (Watch here)The young batter received praise from cricket pundits including Harsha Bhogle and Irfan Pathan.

Along with skipper Babar Azam, Shafique put up a second-wicket partnership of 54 runs before Shafique was dismissed by Noor Ahmed off lbw.

Babr also showed his exceptional batting skills as he amassed 74 runs from 92 balls and hit 4 fours and a six. (Watch here) This marked the second fifty for the skipper in this World Cup. this first one came against India where he scored 50 runs from 58 balls (7 fours).

Late overs boundaries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan helped Pakistan post a total of 282 runs.

The pair posted an impressive sixth-wicket partnership of 73 runs before Iftikhar was dismissed by Naveen. The destructive batter scored 40 runs from 27 balls including 2 fours and 4 sixes.

Shadab amassed 40 runs from 38 balls before Naveen dismissed him.

Playing in his debut World Cup, the Afghani left-arm leg spinner Noor Ahmed grabbed 3 wickets in 10 overs while giving away 49 runs.

Mohammad Nabi was the most economical bowler as he conceded only 31 runs and grabbed one wicket.

Star bowler Rashid Khan could not take any wickets. However, he conceded only 41 runs.

Naveen took 2 wickets and conceded 52 runs in 7 overs.

Afghanistan now requires 283 runs at 5.66 runs per over.

