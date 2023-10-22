ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Learn from mistakes and move on’ says Umar Gul

Umar Gul: Pakistan can thrive in 2023 World Cup with adaptability.

Pakistan’s bowling, minus Naseem Shah, remains strong; Shaheen Afridi shines.

Bowlers must adjust to Indian conditions; Pakistan is confident in its abilities.

Advertisement

Former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul has said that Pakistan has the talent to bounce back in the ICC World Cup 2023, but they need to learn from their mistakes and make plans according to the playing conditions.

Gul, who was part of the 2009 T20 World Cup winning squad, also said that Pakistan’s bowling attack is formidable, but Naseem Shah’s injury is a massive setback. He added that Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul in the last match against Australia would give him a lot of confidence.

Talking about the playing conditions in India, Gul said that the wickets are not helpful for bowlers and the boundaries are small as well. He added that bowlers need to adjust their line and length according to the conditions and be disciplined in their bowling.

Gul also said that Pakistan is not a small team and they have good players in both bowling and batting. He added that there will not be any problem for Pakistan in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan will play their next match against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: ‘You will see a better team’ says Imam-ul-Haq Imam-ul-Haq promises changes for Pakistan against Afghanistan. Pakistan struggles to convert good...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world