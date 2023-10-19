ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan Live score | Match 18

Australia and Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Friday.

Pakistan aims to recover from their recent losses and improve their position in the standings.

Australia aims to continue their winning streak and uphold their strong ODI World Cup history against Pakistan.

Pakistan and Australia are seeking consistency and crucial points in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match (AUS vs PAK) with live scorecards and updates available.

Pakistan is set to confront a significant challenge as they meet Australia in Match 18 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Currently, both teams are dealing with similar issues on the cricket field. Presently, Pakistan has more wins than Australia.

They began the tournament with two consecutive victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka but faced a defeat against India. Meanwhile, Australia had a tough start to the World Cup, losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches.

Australia secured their first victory in the tournament with a strong performance against Sri Lanka. Both teams are facing similar problems, including inconsistency in their batting order. Additionally, Pakistan’s pace bowling unit, usually a strong point, has not performed well so far.

Australia (AUS):

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan (PAK):

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz