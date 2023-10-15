ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 14

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, India on Monday.
Both sides have underperformed in their World Cup journey so far, and a defeat in this match would make it very difficult for either to qualify for the knockout stage.
Australia have been struggling overall, with their batters failing to score big in both games and their bowlers unable to provide the breakthroughs they need. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shown some fight, scoring 326 and 344 runs in their two matches. However, their bowling has been a concern, and they have struggled to stop the leakage of runs.
Sri Lanka have also been hit by injuries, with Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dasun Shanaka all ruled out of the tournament.
The pitch in Lucknow is expected to be bowling friendly, which could give Australia the advantage. However, Sri Lanka will be looking to their batters, especially Kusal Mendis, to fire.
This is a must-win match for both sides, and it is sure to be a thrilling contest.
Austarlia wins thew toss and decided to bowl first against Sri lankla in the 14th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Botn teams are yet to win their fist game in the mega event.
Who will win today?
Follow our live feed here.
Playing XIs
Australia
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matcus Labuschagne, Josh inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Parera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhnanjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
100 up for Sri lankans as they continue to give tough time to Australian bowlers.
SL – 102/0 after 18 overs.
Kusal Parera reeaches 50 as Srilanka continue to stand solid on the crease.
Pathum Nissanka follows Parera as he also reaches his 50.
Australia draws first blood as skipper Pat Cummins dismisses Pathum Nissanka off David Warner.
Another wicket falls. Pat Cummins strikes again.
Kusal Parera goes back to the pavilion.
Adam Zampa strikes this time. Dismisses Kusal Mendis.
Adam Zampa strikes oance again as he dismisses Sadeera Samarawickrama through lbw.
SL – 166/4 in 29.3 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rain delays match as Sri Lanka stands firm against Australia
Mitchell Stac strikes.
Dhnanjaya de Silva walks back to the pavilion afetr scoring 7 runs from 13 balls.
Another wicket falls.
Dunith Wellalage walks back to the pavilion afetr scoring 2 runs from 9 balls.
