ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 14

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, India on Monday.

Both sides have underperformed in their World Cup journey so far, and a defeat in this match would make it very difficult for either to qualify for the knockout stage.

Australia have been struggling overall, with their batters failing to score big in both games and their bowlers unable to provide the breakthroughs they need. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shown some fight, scoring 326 and 344 runs in their two matches. However, their bowling has been a concern, and they have struggled to stop the leakage of runs.

Sri Lanka have also been hit by injuries, with Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dasun Shanaka all ruled out of the tournament.

The pitch in Lucknow is expected to be bowling friendly, which could give Australia the advantage. However, Sri Lanka will be looking to their batters, especially Kusal Mendis, to fire.

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c,wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

This is a must-win match for both sides, and it is sure to be a thrilling contest.