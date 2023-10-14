ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Afghanistan Live score | Match 13

England will face Afghanistan in Match 13 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

England are coming off a comfortable win over Bangladesh in their second match of the tournament, while Afghanistan are yet to win a match after two defeats.

England are the favorites to win this match, but Afghanistan will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing start to the tournament.

England vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 13 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Date and Time: Sunday, October 15, 02:00 PM (IST) Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable Best Performers

Probable Best Batter: Dawid Malan (England)

Probable Best Bowler: Reece Topley (England)

Preview

England will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this match, while Afghanistan will be desperate to open their account on the points table.

England have a strong batting line-up with Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler all in good form. Their bowling attack is also led by some world-class bowlers in Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Chris Woakes.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have a relatively inexperienced team. However, they have some talented players in their ranks, such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

If Afghanistan can bat first and post a good score, they will have a chance in this match. However, England are the clear favorites to win this match, given their superior batting and bowling line-up.

