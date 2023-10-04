ICC World Cup 2023 Live score: England vs New Zealand Live score | Match 1

The biggest cricket tournament in the world is set to get underway on October 5th, 2023, with defending champions England taking on runners-up New Zealand in the opening match.

The two teams will be looking to recreate the drama of the 2019 final, which went down to the wire and was eventually decided by a tiebreaker. England will be hoping to defend their title and become only the third team after the West Indies and Australia to do so successfully. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to finally win the World Cup after coming so close on two previous occasions.

Both teams have made changes to their squads since the 2019 final, with England appointing Jos Buttler as their new captain and New Zealand naming Tom Latham as their temporary skipper in the absence of Kane Williamson. England will also be without Ben Stokes for the opening match due to a hip injury.

The opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is sure to be a thrilling affair, with two evenly matched teams going head-to-head. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the match!