ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 25

England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams have only one win so far in the tournament and are in danger of being eliminated.

England have been particularly disappointing, losing three of their first four matches. They will be hoping that the return of all-rounder Moeen Ali will give them a boost. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been more competitive, but they have also been inconsistent. They will be looking to their experienced players, such as Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, to lead them to victory.

The match is expected to be a high-scoring one, as the Chinnaswamy stadium is known for its flat pitch. Both teams have strong batting line-ups, and the bowlers will need to be at their best to contain them.

England will be hoping to improve their death-overs batting, as they have struggled in this area in their previous matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will need to find a way to take wickets in the middle overs.

The match is a crucial one for both teams, and the winner will take a big step towards reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup.