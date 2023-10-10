ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Afghanistan Live score | Match 9

India will look to continue their winning momentum in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when they face Afghanistan in match No. 9 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

India are coming off a convincing six-wicket win over Australia in their opening match, while Afghanistan suffered a humiliating six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh.

India will be relying on their star-studded batting lineup, which features the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. Their bowling attack is also led by world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat in the last match. They have a number of talented players in their ranks, such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, they will need to perform at their best if they want to upset India.

India are the clear favorites for this match, but Afghanistan have shown in the past that they can be dangerous on their day. It will be interesting to see if they can put up a better fight against India this time around.

Here are some of the key players to watch out for in this match:

India: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat

Prediction: India to win