ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Australia Live score | Match 5

India and Australia are facing each other in the fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Follow live for the latest score and updates of the match.
14:57 (PST)08 Oct
Number 8⃣👌
Jasprit Bumrah with his second breakthrough and Shreyas Iyer with the catch 👏
Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/ToKaGif9ri#CWC23 | #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/o10zumlxqO
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2023
17:21 (PST)08 Oct
The ninth wicket falls.
Hardik Pandya sends Adam Zampa back to the pavilion.
