ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Australia Live score | Match 5

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Australia Live score | Match 5

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Australia Live score | Match 5

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs Australia Live score | Match 5

Advertisement

India and Australia are facing each other in the fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Follow live for the latest score and updates of the match.

Advertisement
14:57 (PST)08 Oct

17:21 (PST)08 Oct

The ninth wicket falls.

Hardik Pandya sends Adam Zampa back to the pavilion.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story