ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 19

The Netherlands will face Sri Lanka in Lucknow in Saturday's first game in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Dutch side will be high on confidence after ending South Africa’s winning streak in their previous game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking forward to ending their losing streak.

The Netherlands showed promise against Pakistan before being hammered by New Zealand. However, against South Africa, the Scott Edwards-led side fought hard and ended up as the better team on the day. The Dutch side has got their first win out of the way and will hope to use the momentum to pull off a few more upsets as the tournament rolls on.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are struggling big time with injuries to some of their key players. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera were ruled out ahead of the tournament and skipper Dasun Shanaka followed suit after the second game. The inexperienced bowling attack looks quite fragile and can crumble under pressure if the Dutch side can take the attack to them. After three losses in as many games, the Sri Lankan players will be low on confidence and this could make it a much more even contest than what fans would have predicted prior to the tournament.