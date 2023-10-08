ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: New Zealand vs Netherlands Live score | Match 6

New Zealand and the Netherlands will face off in the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand and the Netherlands will face off in the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Monday, October 9, 2023.

New Zealand will be looking to build on their momentum after a thumping nine-wicket victory over England in their opening match. The Black Caps were without their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is still recovering from an injury, but Tom Latham did a fine job as stand-in captain.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both scored centuries in the win over England, and the New Zealand batting line-up will be looking to continue their good form against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands lost their opening match to Pakistan by six wickets, but they gave a good account of themselves. Bas de Leede was the star performer for the Netherlands, taking four wickets and scoring a half-century.

The Netherlands will need their batsmen to fire against New Zealand if they are to have any chance of winning the match. Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, and Teja Nidamanuru all showed glimpses of what they are capable of in the match against Pakistan, but they will need to convert their starts into big scores against New Zealand.

The Netherlands bowling attack also looked good in the match against Pakistan, and they will be hoping to put up a good show against New Zealand. De Leede will be the key bowler for the Netherlands, and he will be hoping to get some early wickets.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score:

The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM PST or 02:00 PM IST (04:00 AM GMT). You can follow the live score of the match on the ICC website or app.

Prediction:

New Zealand are the favorites to win the match, but the Netherlands are a dangerous team and they will be looking to cause an upset.