ICC World Cup 2023 Live score: PAK vs AUS Warmup Live score

ICC World Cup 2023 Live score – Pakistan will play Australia today (October 3) in both side’s final warm-up match before the 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2:00 PM IST

Live Streaming Details: PTV Sports, Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website

PAK vs AUS Warmup Live score and playing XIs

Advertisement

Pakistan: The warm-up matches are being shown by PTV in Pakistan.

playing XIs:

ICC World Cup 2023 Live score