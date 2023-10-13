The ICC World Cup 2023 is set for a blockbuster clash tomorrow as arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other in Match 12. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, the world’s largest cricket arena.

India holds the historical upper hand in this rivalry, with a perfect record of seven wins out of seven matches against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. However, Pakistan will be looking to avenge their recent defeat in the Asia Cup final.

Both teams have a well-balanced squad and are in good form. India’s batting lineup is led by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, while their bowling attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan’s batting lineup is led by Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman, while their bowling attack is led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The match is expected to be a close and exciting contest, and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the first ball to be bowled.

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs India Live score | Match 12

The match will start at 10:30 AM IST on October 14, 2023. You can watch the live score of the match on the ICC website and app, as well as on various other cricket websites and apps.

Playing XIs

The playing XIs for both teams will be announced an hour before the start of the match. However, here are the expected playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali