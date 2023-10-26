ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs South Africa Live score | Match 26

The match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Pakistan, the 1992 World Cup champions, have had a challenging start with two wins and three losses to India, Australia, and Afghanistan.

You can check the live scorecard and ball-by-ball update.

Advertisement

You can check the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates for the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and South Africa here, starting at 1:30 PM (PST). The PAK vs SA match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Pakistan, who won the World Cup in 1992, have faced a tough challenge in the tournament. They started with two wins but then experienced three one-sided losses to their rivals India, Australia, and neighboring Afghanistan.

South Africa, after a surprising defeat to the Netherlands, have rebounded with four victories, putting them in contention for the semi-finals.

In their recent encounters, Pakistan has been victorious in six out of the last ten matches against South Africa, with one of their wins being a 49-run victory at Lord’s during the 2019 World Cup.

South Africa has been performing exceptionally well in the World Cup, with three instances of scoring over 350 runs. In addition, they’ve managed to score 137, 143, and 144 runs in the final 10 overs of different matches.

Probable Lineups

Advertisement



Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi/Lizaad Williams

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live | Match 26 Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 performance: Started well, now facing challenges. Lost...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.