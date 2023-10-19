ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs Pakistan Live | Match 18

Australia and Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Friday.

Australia, the record champions, and Pakistan, the 1992 winners, will face off in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, October 20. Live streaming and telecast information is available for the game.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, aims to continue their winning streak and uphold their strong ODI World Cup history against Pakistan as they play in Bengaluru, a location where they have won four matches and lost five in the 50-over format up to now.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, aims to recover from their recent losses and improve their position in the standings. They will be playing at a location where they have previously won one match and lost one.

In terms of recent performance, Australia suffered losses to India and South Africa before securing their first victory in the ongoing tournament against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Pakistan had previously won matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but faced a defeat in their most recent game against India.

The Australia vs. Pakistan World Cup 2023 match begins at 2 PM local time, and the coin toss occurs half an hour earlier at 1:30 PM. In Pakistan, the match kicks off at 1:30 PM local time.

How to Watch the Match Live

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. In South Africa, the match will be telecast on SuperSport. In the Netherlands, the match will be telecast on Fox Sport and Kayo. Fans in other countries can check their local broadcasters for telecast and streaming details.