ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa Live | Match 9

The highly anticipated clash between Australia and South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place on Thursday, October 12, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM GMT).

Cricket fans around the world can watch the live streaming of the match on the following platforms:

TV channels:

Star Sports Network in India

Sony Sports Network in India

Sky Sports in the UK

Live streaming:

Disney+Hotstar in India
SonyLIV in India
Sky Sports Cricket in the UK
Kayo Sports in Australia
SuperSport Now in South Africa
