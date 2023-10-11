ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 12th Oct 2023
Australia and South Africa set for a high-stakes clash in the ICC...
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa Live | Match 9
The highly anticipated clash between Australia and South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place on Thursday, October 12, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM GMT).
Cricket fans around the world can watch the live streaming of the match on the following platforms:
TV channels:
Sony Sports Network in India
Sky Sports in the UK
Live streaming:
