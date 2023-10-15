ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Live | Match 14

Must-win match for both sides.

Telecast live on Star Sports Network (India) and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website (India).

Expected to be a thrilling contest on a bowling friendly pitch.

Australia and Sri Lanka to Face-Off in Must-Win ICC World Cup 2023 Clash

Australia and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win ICC World Cup 2023 clash on Monday, October 16, at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, India. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Both sides have underperformed in their World Cup journey so far, and a defeat in this match would make it very difficult for either to qualify for the knockout stage. Australia have been struggling overall, with their batters failing to score big and their bowlers unable to provide the breakthroughs they need. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shown some fight, scoring 326 and 344 runs in their two matches. However, their bowling has been a concern, and they have struggled to stop the leakage of runs.

The pitch in Lucknow is expected to be bowling friendly, which could give Australia the advantage. However, Sri Lanka will be looking to their batters, especially Kusal Mendis, to fire.

This is a must-win match for both sides, and it is sure to be a thrilling contest.

How to Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Live

TV: Star Sports Network (India)

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar app and website (India)

Please note that the broadcast and streaming availability may vary depending on your region.

