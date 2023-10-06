ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live | Match 3

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming – The highly anticipated ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is finally here, and the action gets underway on Thursday, October 5, with the first match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England is the defending champion and one of the favorites to win the tournament again. They have a strong batting lineup led by Jos Buttler and Joe Root, and a bowling attack that includes Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.

New Zealand is also a strong side, but they will be without their captain Kane Williamson for the first match due to injury. However, they have a good batting lineup with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell at the top, and a bowling attack that includes Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

The match is expected to be a close contest, and fans can watch it live on TV and online.

TV channels:

Star Sports Network in India Sony Sports Network in India Sky Sports in the UK Fox Sports in Australia SuperSport in South Africa



Live streaming:

Disney+Hotstar in India SonyLIV in India Sky Sports Cricket in the UK Kayo Sports in Australia SuperSport Now in South Africa



