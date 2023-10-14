ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Afghanistan Live | Match 13

England and Afghanistan will clash in Match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 15, 02:00 PM (IST) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

England will be looking to continue their momentum after a comfortable win over Bangladesh in their second match of the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be desperate to open their account after two humiliating defeats.

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan live:

Star Sports Network Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Probable playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable best performers:

Probable best batter: Dawid Malan (England)

Probable best bowler: Reece Topley (Afghanistan)

Who will win?

England are the favorites to win this match, given their form and experience. However, Afghanistan are a dangerous team and have the potential to upset any side on their day.

