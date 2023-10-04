ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs New Zealand Live | Match 1

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is finally here, and the action gets underway on Thursday, October 5, with the first match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England is the defending champion and one of the favorites to win the tournament again. They have a strong batting lineup led by Jos Buttler and Joe Root, and a bowling attack that includes Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.

New Zealand is also a strong side, but they will be without their captain Kane Williamson for the first match due to injury. However, they have a good batting lineup with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell at the top, and a bowling attack that includes Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

The match is expected to be a close contest, and fans can watch it live on TV and online.

TV channels:

Star Sports Network in India

Sony Sports Network in India

Sky Sports in the UK

Fox Sports in Australia

Live streaming:

Disney+Hotstar in India

SonyLIV in India

Sky Sports Cricket in the UK

SuperSport Now in South Africa

Match details:

Date: October 5, 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

