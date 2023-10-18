ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live | Match 18

New Zealand’s 149-run victory over Afghanistan showcases their cricketing prowess.

In an exciting turn of events at the ICC World Cup 2023, defending champions England and South Africa were both stunned by Afghanistan and the Netherlands, respectively.

However, India, who have had a scintillating start to the tournament with a hat-trick of wins, have decided against rotating their bowlers for their upcoming match against Bangladesh on Thursday. India is determined not to let complacency derail their campaign in the World Cup.

India’s bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, emphasized the importance of treating every game with equal seriousness, irrespective of the opponent. “When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge,” Mhambrey told reporters. “Be it Bangladesh or Netherlands, we want to treat every game equally … Every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important.”

On the other side, Bangladesh is looking to build on their recent success against India, with a mix of young and veteran players. Captain Shakib Al Hasan had injury concerns, but he is likely to play in this crucial match. Bangladesh’s coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, stated, “He had a good batting session yesterday. He did a bit of running between the wickets as well. We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today (Wednesday). We haven’t tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning and make a decision.”

Head-to-head statistics show that India has been dominant in the 40 one-day international (ODI) meetings with Bangladesh, having won 31 matches compared to Bangladesh’s nine. However, Bangladesh has a history of causing upsets, including a World Cup victory over India in 2007 and winning their last bilateral ODI series.

In terms of current form, India enters the match as clear favorites, with three wins under their belt and the support of a passionate home crowd. They aim to secure their fourth win and maintain their position at the top of the table. Bangladesh is looking to replicate their previous victories against India in the Asia Cup and their last ODI series, which they won 2-1 at home.

In team news, India, the twice champions, seem to have found the right combination, possibly keeping out pacer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their quest to maintain their winning momentum. For Bangladesh, the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan in the final eleven will be crucial to their chances of overcoming the hosts.

Cricket fans around the world can watch the India vs. Bangladesh match live as it promises to be a thrilling encounter in the ICC World Cup 2023.

