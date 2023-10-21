ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs New Zealand Live | Match 21

Unbeaten India vs. New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023, Dharamsala, Oct 22.

Star batting vs. strong bowling.

Watch on Star Sports (India) and streaming options globally.

The only two unbeaten teams remaining in the Cricket World Cup 2023, India and New Zealand, will clash in Match 21 on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Both teams have registered a perfect start to their campaigns so far, with India winning all four of their matches and New Zealand doing the same. It is expected to be a close and exciting contest, with both teams evenly matched.

India will be relying on their star-studded batting line-up, which includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to their strong bowling attack, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, to restrict the Indian batsmen.

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be favorable to the pacers, which could give New Zealand a slight edge. However, India’s batting line-up is deep enough to cope with any conditions.

How to Watch India vs New Zealand Live

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Other ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Options

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live in over 100 countries around the world. Here are some of the live streaming options available in different countries:

Australia: 9Now and Fox Sports

Pakistan: PTV Sports

UK: Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand: Sky Sport and Sky Go

US and Canada: ESPN+

For more information on how to watch the ICC World Cup 2023 live in your country, please visit the official website of the tournament.

