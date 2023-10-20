ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live | Match 19

The Netherlands will face Sri Lanka in Lucknow in Saturday’s first game in the ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The Dutch side will be high on confidence after ending South Africa’s winning streak in their previous game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking forward to ending their losing streak.

The Netherlands showed promise against Pakistan before being hammered by New Zealand. However, against South Africa, the Scott Edwards-led side fought hard and ended up as the better team on the day. The Dutch side has got their first win out of the way and will hope to use the momentum to pull off a few more upsets as the tournament rolls on.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are struggling big time with injuries to some of their key players. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera were ruled out ahead of the tournament and skipper Dasun Shanaka followed suit after the second game. The inexperienced bowling attack looks quite fragile and can crumble under pressure if the Dutch side can take the attack to them. After three losses in as many games, the Sri Lankan players will be low on confidence and this could make it a much more even contest than what fans would have predicted prior to the tournament.

Advertisement

Match Details:

Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 19

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Saturday, October 21, 10:30 AM (IST)

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website Advertisement

Head-to-Head Record:

Matches Played: 5

Netherlands Won: 0

Sri Lanka Won: 5 Advertisement

Probable Playing XI:

Netherlands (NED):

Vikramjit Singh

Max O’Dowd

Advertisement Colin Ackermann

Bas de Leede

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Teja Nidamanuru

Scott Edwards (C & WK)

Logan van Beek

Advertisement Roelof van der Merwe

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka (SL):

Advertisement Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis (C & WK)

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Advertisement Chamika Karunaratne

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dilshan Madushanka

Advertisement

Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter: Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Probable Best Bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

Match Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

Advertisement

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 21st Oct 2023 Netherlands high after upset win over South Africa. Sri Lanka struggling with...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world