ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live | Match 17

New Zealand won by 5 wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ravindra’s century led the Kiwis to victory.

The match showcased cricket’s unpredictability and thrilled fans.

Advertisement

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets in a thrilling encounter in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. The match was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and it was a tightly contested affair from the start.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a respectable total of 250 runs, thanks to a gritty half-century from Hashmatullah Shahidi and valuable contributions from Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi. The New Zealand bowlers, led by Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner, showcased their skills, preventing Afghanistan from reaching a more formidable score.

New Zealand, in reply, chased down the target with relative ease. Devon Conway and Will Young laid a solid foundation, and the middle-order trio of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and captain Kane Williamson continued the momentum. Ravindra, in particular, played a brilliant knock, scoring a well-paced century to anchor the Kiwi innings. New Zealand secured a convincing victory with some late fireworks from Glenn Phillips.

The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of cricket, where both teams showed their mettle and entertained fans with a memorable encounter.

How to Watch the Replay

The replay of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also watch highlights of the match on the ICC website and social media channels.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world