ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live | Match 22

Articles
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live | Match 22

  • Pakistan vs. Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 on October 23 in Chennai.
  • Pakistan seeks a comeback after two losses.
  • Afghanistan aims to continue its success against Pakistan.
Pakistan and Afghanistan, two Asian rivals, will lock horns in Match No. 22 of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 2:00 PM IST.

Both teams are coming off recent losses, making this encounter an important one in the tournament. Pakistan started the World Cup campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they faced a setback when they were defeated by arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad, followed by another loss to Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan faced early defeats against Bangladesh and India. However, they made a statement by stunning the reigning champions England with a convincing 69-run victory in Delhi.

Pakistan’s predicted playing XI for the match is as follows:

  • Openers: Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq
  • Middle-Order: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel
  • All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

The match is expected to be a closely contested affair, with both teams evenly matched. Pakistan will rely on their experienced batting lineup, led by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, to score big runs. Afghanistan will bank on their spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman to contain the Pakistan batting lineup.

The clash between these two Asian rivals promises to be an exciting encounter in the World Cup 2023, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory in their quest for the championship.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 23rd Oct 2023
Pakistan vs. Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 on October 23 in Chennai....

