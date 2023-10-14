ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. India Live | Match 12

Pakistan and India will lock horns today in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have won their first two games.

The match will begin at 01:30 PM PST (02:00 PM local).

Cricket’s greatest arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns in the match number 12 of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujrat, India.

Pakistan and India enter the field with top class performance as both teams have won their opening two matches.

Pakistan have won by 81 runs against the Netherlands. While against Sri Lanka, they made the record for chasing the highest runs in the World Cup history. They won by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare. Mohammad Rizwan was the star of the inning as he scored 131 unbeaten off 121 balls and the World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique also displayed his unique batting skills as he amassed 113 runs of 103 balls.

On the other hand, India have won by 6 wickets against Australia with 52 balls to spare. The Men in Blue lost their three wickets in the first two overs but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped the team with their sensible batting display. They won by 8 wickets against Afghanistan with 90 balls to spare.

When is Pakistan vs. India match?

The match will be played today (October 14).

At what time will Pakistan vs. India match begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 PM PST (02:00 PM local).

Where will Pakistan vs. India match be played?

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujrat.

What is the Pakistan vs. India probable Playing XIs?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan vs. India Broadcasting/Streaming channels

Pakistan

PTV Sports, Tamasha app.

India

Star Sports and its subsidiaries, Disney+.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and SkyGO and Sky Sports App.

USA

WillowTV and ESPN+.

South Africa

Super Sport and its app.

Australia

Fox Sports and Kayo. For selected matches on Channel Nine and 9Now.

New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ

UAE and MENA region

STARZPLAY CricLife MAX in the UAE.

