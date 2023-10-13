ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs India Live | Match 12

The ICC World Cup 2023 is all set for a thrilling encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan tomorrow, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM PST.

Fans around the world can watch the live streaming of the match on the following platforms:

India: Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan: PTV Sports

PTV Sports Other countries: ICC.tv (subscription required)

The match will also be telecasted live on the following TV channels:

India: Star Sports Network

Pakistan: PTV Sports

PTV Sports Other countries: Please check your local listings

With both teams evenly matched and in good form, the match is expected to be a close and exciting contest. India has a perfect record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, but Pakistan will be eager to break that streak and register a historic victory.

The fans are eagerly awaiting this marquee clash, and the excitement is building to a fever pitch. Cricket enthusiasts across the globe can barely contain their enthusiasm as they anticipate the action that’s about to unfold.

How to Watch Pakistan vs India Live in India

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will also be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Pakistan vs India Live in Pakistan

Pakistani fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the PTV Sports app and website. The match will also be telecasted live on PTV Sports.

How to Watch Pakistan vs India Live in Other Countries

Fans in other countries can watch the live streaming of the match on the ICC.tv website (subscription required). The match may also be telecasted live on some local TV channels. Please check your local listings for more information.

