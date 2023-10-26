ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live | Match 26

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023
England and Sri Lanka to play must-win World Cup match. Both teams...
In the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan started well but is now facing challenges. They’ve lost their last three matches, including an unexpected defeat to Afghanistan, which has disappointed both fans and former Pakistani cricketers, leading to criticism.
The PAK vs SA Cricket World Cup game is scheduled for Friday, October 27th, starting at 2:00 PM (IST).
Match Details:
Date: Friday, October 27th, 2023 Time: 01:30 PM IST Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
