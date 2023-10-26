ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live | Match 26

Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 performance: Started well, now facing challenges.

Lost the last 3 matches, including an unexpected defeat to Afghanistan.

The PAK vs SA Cricket World Cup game is scheduled for Friday.

Advertisement

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan started well but is now facing challenges. They’ve lost their last three matches, including an unexpected defeat to Afghanistan, which has disappointed both fans and former Pakistani cricketers, leading to criticism.

The PAK vs SA Cricket World Cup game is scheduled for Friday, October 27th, starting at 2:00 PM (IST).

How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka Live:

The match will be live-streamed on the following platforms:

Disney+ Hotstar (India)

Advertisement Star Sports Network (India and other select countries)

Match Details:

Date: Friday, October 27th, 2023 Time: 01:30 PM IST Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023 England and Sri Lanka to play must-win World Cup match. Both teams...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.