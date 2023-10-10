ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars as England emerges victorious over Bangladesh by 137 runs

England won by 137 runs against Bangladesh.

Dawid Malan scored 140 runs, the highest in the tournament.

Litton Das top-scored with 76 runs for Bangladesh.

In a thrilling comeback, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, India. Dawid Malan’s exceptional innings of 140 runs, the highest individual score in the tournament so far, made a significant difference, leading England to a crucial victory.

After a tough loss in their opening game, the defending champions needed a substantial win to improve their net run rate, which they achieved by restricting Bangladesh to 227 runs in response to England’s target of 365 runs. Litton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh, making 76 runs off 66 balls, including nine boundaries.

England’s Reece Topley played a pivotal role, taking four crucial wickets, including dismantling Bangladesh’s top order. Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 51 runs off 61 balls, but it wasn’t enough against the formidable target set by England.

England’s top-order batsmen, including Malan, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root, played significant roles, helping their team reach a commanding total. All of England’s bowlers chipped in, with Topley taking four wickets, Woakes picking two, and Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone each claiming one wicket.

Next, England will face Afghanistan on October 15 in Delhi, while Bangladesh will take on New Zealand on October 13 in Chennai, facing the challenge of a tricky pitch.

