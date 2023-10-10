Advertisement
Edition: English
ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars with bat as England sets up 365-run target for Bangladesh

Articles
England’s opening batter Dawid Malan scored 140 runs

  • Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first.
  • England gave a target of 365.
  • Mahedi Hasan took four wickets.
After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bowl first against the defending champions England at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, India.

England started off with some good knocks. The opening batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan put up a 115-run partnership before Bairstow was dismissed by the Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan. he scored 52 runs from 59 balls which included 8 fours.

Malan played spectacular knocks as he reached his OCI career’s sixth century, scoring 140 off 107 balls which included 16 fours and 5 sixes. He was clean-bowled by Mahedi Hasan.

Joe Root and Malan added 151 runs to the second wicket partnership, where Root scored 82 runs from 68 balls.

England reached a total of 364 in 50 overs, losing 9 wickets.

Shakib was the most economical bowler for Bangladesh as he gave away just 52 runs in 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.20 while taking only one wicket.

Mahedi has taken four wickets in 8 overs but gave away 71 runs. Shoriful Islam took 3 wickets while Taskin Ahmed took only one.

Bangladesh will now have to make 365 runs in 50 overs at a run rate of 7.30 runs per over.

