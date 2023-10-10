ICC World Cup 2023: Mendis, Sadeera’s centuries help Sri Lanka post 345-run target against Pakistan

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat first against Pakistan in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India.

The Lions had a swift start as they scored periodical boundaries.

They lost their early wicket as Hasan Ali dismissed Kusal Perera. But soon after, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka score some runs.

The pair created a partnership of 102 runs before Nissanka was dismissed by Shadab Khan. he scored 51 runs from 61 balls with 7 fours and a six.

Mendis played a splendid inning of 122 from just 77 balls including 12 fours and 6 sixes. Sedeera Samarawickrama followed in his footsteps and went on to score a century. he scored 108 of just 89 balls before he was dismissed by Ali.

Advertisement

Ali was the leading wicket-taker bagging four and giving away 71 runs in 10 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was the most economical bowler as he gave away just 22 runs in 4 overs.

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan all took one wicket each. Haris Rauf took two.

Sri Lanka posted a target of 345 in 50 overs. Pakistan will require 6.90 runs per over to achieve the target.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 8 In a highly anticipated clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan...