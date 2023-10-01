ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan squad in Hyderabad

Mickey Arthur arrived in Hyderabad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Arthur previously served as Pakistan’s head coach.

Pakistan will play a warm-up match against Australia on October 3.

The Pakistan cricket team’s director, Mickey Arthur, arrived in Hyderabad, India, on Sunday as the country prepared to play the Netherlands in its opening ICC World Cup 2023 encounter.

On October 6, Pakistan will play its inaugural game against the Netherlands.

Arthur returned to take up his position with the Pakistan team in India after previously serving as the team’s head coach.

He was hired by the PCB for this job in April, where his duties included formulating game plans for the Pakistan men’s squad.

Pakistan had a tremendous run of success under his former leadership from 2016 to 2019, rising to the top spot in Tests and T20 Internationals. They achieved a huge success in 2017 thanks to Arthur’s guidance, taking home the ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan recently faced New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up game, and they set a lofty 346-run goal for themselves. Nevertheless, New Zealand triumphed, chasing the total with just five wickets lost.

The Green Shirts will take on Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before facing the Netherlands on October 6 to kick off their World Cup campaign.

