Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan squad in Hyderabad

ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan squad in Hyderabad

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan squad in Hyderabad

Pakistan cricket team’s director Mickey Arthur

Advertisement
  • Mickey Arthur arrived in Hyderabad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.
  • Arthur previously served as Pakistan’s head coach.
  • Pakistan will play a warm-up match against Australia on October 3.
Advertisement

The Pakistan cricket team’s director, Mickey Arthur, arrived in Hyderabad, India, on Sunday as the country prepared to play the Netherlands in its opening ICC World Cup 2023 encounter.

On October 6, Pakistan will play its inaugural game against the Netherlands.

Arthur returned to take up his position with the Pakistan team in India after previously serving as the team’s head coach.

He was hired by the PCB for this job in April, where his duties included formulating game plans for the Pakistan men’s squad.

Pakistan had a tremendous run of success under his former leadership from 2016 to 2019, rising to the top spot in Tests and T20 Internationals. They achieved a huge success in 2017 thanks to Arthur’s guidance, taking home the ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan recently faced New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up game, and they set a lofty 346-run goal for themselves. Nevertheless, New Zealand triumphed, chasing the total with just five wickets lost.

Advertisement

The Green Shirts will take on Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before facing the Netherlands on October 6 to kick off their World Cup campaign.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing
ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The ICC World Cup 2023 is hosted by India with 10 teams...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story