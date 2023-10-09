ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc sets new record during clash with India

Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in the ICC World Cup.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli’s match-winning partnership helped India defeat Australia.

India continues their excellent form by defeating Australia.

A new record was set by the Australian bowler Mitchell Starc as he dismissed Ishan Kishan in the first over of Sunday’s India vs. Australia match at the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi.

Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc on the Indian batters after Starc’s early blow, sending two more back to the dugout, and the home team quickly fell to 2-3 in just the opening two overs.

The match was ultimately won by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, whose match-winning 165-run partnership overcame the Australian bowlers’ early dominance.

Starc accomplished a goal despite the team’s defeat by becoming the ICC World Cup’s fastest bowler to 50 wickets.

Mitchell Starc adds another record to his name 🙌 More ➡️ https://t.co/pbbfKeydJn pic.twitter.com/xI8f5doFEo — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2023

The 33-year-old cricketer achieved this milestone in 19 innings, which is six innings fewer than Sri Lanka’s fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who took 50 wickets in 25 innings.

The next two bowlers in this record are also from Australia and Sri Lanka, with legendary players Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan reaching the 50-wicket mark in 30 innings.

Starc also holds the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup, having taken 27 wickets in 10 matches during the 2019 tournament. India’s Mohammad Shami is the closest to breaking Starc’s record, having taken 31 wickets in just 11 innings. Although Shami didn’t play against Australia, he aims to seize opportunities in the future.

In the same game, Australian opener David Warner achieved a significant feat, becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in One Day International (ODI) World Cup history, accomplishing this in just 19 innings.

He surpassed the records of India’s Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa’s AB de Villiers, both of whom achieved 1000 runs in 20 innings. Warner is only the third Australian to achieve this milestone, following Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

It’s worth noting that after winning the recent Asia Cup 2023 and defeating Australia in a three-match ODI series, the Indian team continued their excellent form by defeating the five-time world champions by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins is facing challenges as his team has won only one of their last six ODIs. Additionally, having only one natural spinner, Adam Zampa, might pose difficulties for the Australian team in the spinning conditions of India.

India’s next match is against Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi, while Australia will face the in-form South African side on October 12 in Lucknow.

