ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell's ton help Kiwis setup a 274-run target for India

ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell’s ton help Kiwis setup a 274-run target for India

Articles
ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell’s ton help Kiwis setup a 274-run target for India

Daryl Mitchell amassed 130 runs from 127 balls

  • New Zealand scored 273 runs in 50 overs.
  • Daryl Mitchell amassed 130 runs from 127 balls.
  • Mohammad Shami bagged 5 wickets.
After winning the toss, India decided to bat first against New Zealand in the 21st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HCPA Stadium, Dharamsala.

The Kiwis struggled at the start of the inning as they lost their first two wickets in the first power play, the first one after 9 runs while the second after 19 runs.

However, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell gave a boost to the team as they stood up for a 159-run third-wicket partnership.

Ravindra scored 75 runs from 87 balls which included 6 fours and a six.

Mitchell played a fantastic inning of 130 runs from 127 balls, including 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Watch Mitchell’s some of the big hits here.

The Men in Blue restricted the Kiwis to 273 runs in the first inning.

Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were the most economical bowlers for India as both gave away only 45 runs in 10 overs and took 1 wicket.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball as he took 5 wickets in 10 overs while giving away 54 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets while giving away 73 runs in 10 overs.

India now requires 274 runs at 5.48 runs per over to win.

