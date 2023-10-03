Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023 Netherlands Schedule: Venue & Match timing

ICC World Cup 2023 Netherlands Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Netherlands will begin their ICC World Cp 2023 campaign against Pakistan on Oct 5

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

Warm-up matches

September 30 – vs Australia in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm (No result)

October 3 – vs India in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm (No result)

Round-robin matches

October 6: vs Pakistan in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

October 9: vs New Zealand in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

October 17: vs South Africa in Dharamsala – 01:30 pm

October 21: vs Sri Lanka in Lucknow – 10:00 am

October 25: vs Australia in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 28: vs Bangladesh in Eden Gardens – 01:30 pm

November 3: vs Afghanistan in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

November 8: vs England in Pune – 01:30 pm

November 12: vs India in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

