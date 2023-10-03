ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands squad for mega event announced!

The Netherlands announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The Dutch team will be led by Scott Edwards.

Squad

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

