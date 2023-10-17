ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands stun South Africa in World Cup upset

Netherlands upsets South Africa at ICC World Cup 2023.

South Africa’s rocky start hurts their net run rate.

Skipper Scott Edwards stars in Netherlands’ historic win.

In a remarkable turn of events at the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands pulled off the tournament’s most significant upset to date as they triumphed over South Africa, claiming a stunning 38-run victory.

The Netherlands had previously stunned cricket enthusiasts by their strong performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, and now they have left the world in awe yet again with this remarkable win.

This historic win marked the Dutch side’s first-ever victory in the ICC World Cup, sending shockwaves through the cricket fraternity. The Netherlands proved to be a formidable opponent from the very outset, causing headaches for the South African team led by captain Temba Bavuma.

South Africa’s Nightmarish Start

The South African innings got off to a nightmarish start as they found themselves reeling at 44-4 within just 11.2 overs. The loss of key batters like Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aidan Markram in quick succession created a mountain to climb for the Proteas.

Throughout the match, Scott Edwards’ Netherlands side maintained their dominance, continually exerting pressure on the Proteas during their chase of the 246-run target.

Hope and Despair for the Proteas

There was a glimmer of hope for South Africa when David Miller, a destructive batter, was dropped at 23 runs by Bas de Leede. It seemed Miller might guide his team closer to the target, but his innings was swiftly terminated by a quicker delivery from Logan van Beek, dashing the Proteas’ hopes. In the end, South Africa could only muster 207 runs before being bowled out.

Netherlands’ Gritty Comeback

The Netherlands, too, experienced a collapse similar to their opponents, finding themselves at 50-4 in 15.1 overs and losing wickets at regular intervals. At one point, it appeared as though they might not even reach the 150-run mark. However, their skipper, Scott Edwards, played a determined and valiant knock, amassing 78 runs off 69 balls, featuring 11 boundaries while batting at number seven. Edwards received valuable support from quick innings played by Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) and Aryan Dutt (23 off 9), allowing the Netherlands to post a competitive total of 245 runs in 43 overs.

Impact on South Africa’s Net Run Rate

The significant loss to the Netherlands has had a substantial impact on South Africa’s net run rate (NRR). The Proteas had previously won their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia with impressive margins of 102 and 134 runs, respectively. This unexpected defeat might have repercussions on their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Upcoming Matches

In the upcoming matches, South Africa is set to face a struggling England side, which recently suffered a major upset against Afghanistan in the World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on October 21. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be taking on Sri Lanka on the same date in Lucknow, and they will be riding high on their newfound confidence after this historic win. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting these matches, as the ICC World Cup 2023 continues to surprise and enthrall.

