ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first

ICC World Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score | Match 2
Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Match 2 of the ICC Men's...
In the second match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands chose to bowl first against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
Netherlands
Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
