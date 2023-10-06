Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first

Netherlands Won the toss and elected to bowl first

Advertisement

In the second match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands chose to bowl first against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Netherlands

Advertisement

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score | Match 2
ICC World Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score | Match 2

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Match 2 of the ICC Men's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story