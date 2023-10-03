ICC World Cup 2023 New Zealand Schedule: Venue & Match timing

New Zealand will bbegin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against England on Oct 5

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

Warm-up matches

September 29 – vs Pakistan in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm (NZ won by 5 wickets)

October 2 – vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm (NZ won by 7 runs – DLS)

Round-robin matches

October 5: vs England in Ahmedabad- 01:30 pm

October 9: vs Netherlands in Hyderabad – 10:00 am

October 13: vs Bangladesh in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 18: vs Afghanistan in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 22: vs India in Dharamsala – 01:30 pm

October 28: vs Australia in Dharamsala – 10:00 am

November 1: vs South Africa in Pune – 01:30 pm

November 4: vs Pakistan in Bengaluru – 10:00 am

November 9: vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

