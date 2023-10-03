ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand squad for mega event announced!

New Zealand squad for mega event announced!

New Zealand announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The Kiwis will be led by veteran batter Kane Williamson.

Trent Bould, a left-hand fast bowler, will lead the pace attack for the Kiwis.

New Zealand finished runner-up in the last edition of the World Cup where they lost to England.

Squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read New Zealand ace Southee races against time to be fit for World Cup Tim Southee will undergo surgery after sustaining a thumb injury. New Zealand...