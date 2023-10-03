Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand squad for mega event announced!

New Zealand announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The Kiwis will be led by veteran batter Kane Williamson.

Trent Bould, a left-hand fast bowler, will lead the pace attack for the Kiwis.

New Zealand finished runner-up in the last edition of the World Cup where they lost to England.

Squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

