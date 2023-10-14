ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan gives a target of 192 runs to India

Babar Azam scored 50 runs from 56 balls.

After winning the toss, India decided to field first against Pakistan in the high-octane encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan managed to score only 191 runs before the whole team was dismissed in 42.5 overs.

Pakistan made a steady start with some boundaries from Imam-ul-Haq. However, he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya off KL Rahal at the back. He only managed to score 36 runs from 38 balls which included 6 fours.

Skipper Babar Azam was the only leading run-scorer for Pakistan as he scored 50 runs from 56 balls before he was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj.

Mohammad Rizwan also scored some good runs as he amassed 49 runs from 69 balls. he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Babar and Rizwan put up a partnership of 50+ runs.

Bumrah was the most economical bowler for India as he gave away only 19 runs in 7 overs while taking 2 wickets.

Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav each took two wickets too.

India now requires only 192 runs from 50 overs at 3.84 runs per over.

