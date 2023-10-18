ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan players fit ahead of Australia clash

Pakistan cricket team is training for October 20 match against Australia.

All players are fit for the match.

All six players who had feverish symptoms on Tuesday have now recovered.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Pakistan cricket team is presently training in anticipation of their October 20 match against Australia.

According to the information provided, every player is taking part in the training session with the exception of Mohammad Haris, who is with the team as a traveling reserve because the wicketkeeper batter is still recovering from a fever.

Five of the six Pakistani players—Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Zaman Khan, and Haris—were deemed fit to train on Tuesday after a thorough assessment by Doctor Saleem, the medical officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

All those players ran to demonstrate their fitness, and Zaman and Shaheen Afridi bowled with full run-ups.

Six players were reportedly missing from the optional training session on Tuesday before Pakistan’s match against Australia.

Although Abdullah, Afridi, and Usama Mir had feverish symptoms on Tuesday, they have all since recovered.

Pakistan has so far won two of their three games at the tournament; their lone loss occurred on October 14 against India, their bitter rivals.

